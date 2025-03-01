More VOCFM News

Slanghoek Valley wildfire in Boland contained

The Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Fire Services, in partnership with their collaborators, successfully contained a wildfire in Slanghoek Valley overnight. Anesca Roodt, the municipality’s spokesperson, reported that the fire, which was first noted late yesterday afternoon, started behind a farm school and quickly spread through dense vegetation toward Goudini. Strong winds initially hindered firefighting efforts.

Fortunately, as the winds subsided and cooler conditions prevailed during the night, the teams were able to contain the fire. It remained confined to the mountain area, and aside from damage to a storage structure, no other properties were affected. There have been no reported injuries. Teams will continue to monitor the area and conduct mop-up operations until it is deemed safe.

