Six Months On, Nduli Primary Learners Still Await Return to School

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

The ongoing situation at Nduli Primary School has reached a critical stage, with parents and community members calling for urgent intervention from the Western Cape Education Department. Learners were moved to neighbouring schools in February after Nduli Primary was declared unsafe, with the arrangement expected to last only about two months.

Six months later, the school remains closed, and promised temporary learning facilities have not yet been implemented, leaving parents demanding answers and a clear plan for the future of their children.

Speaking to VOC News, Ceres ward councillor Andile Gili says the performances of learners are dropping as they have to wake up in the early hours of the morning to catch a bus to a faraway school and some learners face abuse and discrimination.

“So due to that, the department could not start with any requisition of prefabs or also start with renovating or working on the issue of the school. We then asked the department, seeing the fact that the learner performance is dropping, we then asked the department to stop transporting these learners to neighbouring schools, and we required preferred classes with the money that they are using for transporting. We want them back at Nduli primary school so that we are able to have them here so that we are able to address the issue of abuse, the issue of non-performing because they are always tired, they cannot perform in class,” said Gili.

Gili added that the Nduli Primary School community has been engaging the education department to find ways to fast-track the return of learners to their local school. However, the department has reportedly faced challenges linked to findings by the Auditor-General that it was not compliant with tender and contractor processes.

“At a meeting on the 23, parents mandated the School Governing Body to push for learners to return to Nduli Primary School. The community proposed that mobile classrooms be erected on available open spaces, including a sports field, while the department resolves the issues affecting the school. The proposal would allow learners to remain in their community, avoid transport challenges and return to a safer learning environment. Following a meeting with district education officials on the 24th, the community was told that the officials could not make final decisions and requested time until Thursday to convene another meeting with decision-makers to discuss a solution, “Gili said.

Photo: Screenshot / Andile Gili Facebook page