Security Expert Questions Need for Cape Town Metro Police to Get Investigative Powers

Security and policing expert Eldred De Klerk says the City of Cape Town needs to clearly demonstrate how granting municipal police investigative powers would strengthen its existing mandate and improve public safety.

Speaking to VOC News, De Klerk says the debate should focus less on political disagreements and more on whether the proposed powers would address the gaps in policing and law enforcement.

“The city needs to make its case. Claiming to just want something is one thing. Understanding what your current mandate is, how you’re fulfilling your current mandate, and how additional investigative authority will close your mandate,” he said.

De Klerk says municipal police, law enforcement and traffic enforcement already have an important role to play in complementing SAPS, but expanding their powers could create duplication and confusion.

“There are risks involved in providing municipal police services with additional authorities that at the moment actually goes beyond their remit. We will definitely have mission creep,” he said.

He argues that local government should first strengthen its existing responsibilities, including by-law enforcement, traffic compliance, public spaces, safety standards and environmental management.

“If you can’t even manage that, now you want to take a key part of your human resources and task them with criminal investigation,” De Klerk said.

He says any changes should be guided by a broader national debate on public safety and the effective use of policing resources, rather than political considerations.

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