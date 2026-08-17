SCOPA to Hear Key Update on State Capture Probes, Corruption Cases and Asset Recovery

By Odwa Mkentane

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) is set to receive a key briefing tomorrow from law enforcement and investigative agencies on progress in tackling corruption and recovering state assets.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) will provide updates on investigations, criminal referrals, prosecutions and asset recovery linked to SIU probes, including follow-ups to recommendations made by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

SCOPA Chairperson Songezo Zibi says the committee is focused on ensuring accountability and strengthening oversight of institutions responsible for investigating and prosecuting corruption.

“South Africans expect public institutions tasked with fighting corruption to show tangible progress in investigations, prosecutions and asset recovery. This briefing will enable the committee to scrutinise the work of the SIU, NPA and DPCI, assess challenges that may be impeding progress, and ensure that those responsible for wrongdoing are held accountable. Effective collaboration between these institutions is essential to restoring public confidence and protecting public resources,” said Zibi.

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