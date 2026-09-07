Every Conversation Counts in Suicide Prevention

As World Suicide Prevention Day is marked on 10 September, this year’s theme, “Every Conversation Counts,” highlights the importance of speaking openly about suicide and knowing how to support someone who may be struggling.

SADAG Project Manager for Education, Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha, said starting a conversation and simply listening can make a significant difference to someone experiencing emotional distress.

“Suicide is a very serious issue in South Africa, and sadly we see it every day,” Parbhoo-Seetha said, highlighting the scale of the crisis. She said SADAG currently receives between 2,500 and 3,000 calls each day, with around one in four being serious suicide-related calls.

According to Parbhoo-Seetha, many people feel overwhelmed and hopeless but continue to suffer in silence because they fear being judged or misunderstood.

She said this year’s campaign aims to encourage people to reach out, even when they are unsure of what to say.

“Sometimes one person asking, ‘How are you really doing?’ and stopping to listen to the answer can make someone feel safe and seen,” she said.

Parbhoo-Seetha said such conversations can help create an opening for people to seek the support they need.

Listen to the full interview below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a>

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