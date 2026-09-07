New Mowbray Cemetery Board Elects Leadership

The newly elected Mowbray Muslim Cemetery Board has convened its inaugural meeting, with the 11-member board electing its office bearers following elections held on 23 August.

The meeting was overseen by the Independent Panel of Convenors and Electoral Officers, chaired by Igshaan Higgins. Higgins said the main purpose of the meeting was to elect the board’s office bearers through a secret ballot.

Higgins, confirmed the outcome of the meeting. Faizal Sayed was elected chairperson, with Adv. Shameemah Dollie Salie appointed deputy chairperson. Yaseen George will serve as secretary, while Imam Mogamat Ameen Schroeder was elected assistant secretary.

Sh. Muhammed West was elected treasurer, with Adv. Yusuf Khan Dalwai appointed assistant treasurer. The remaining five board members will serve as executive members.

Higgins said the independent panel has largely completed its mandate after overseeing the electoral process and the appointment of the new board.

“Our task is nearly completed. We had to deliver the process for election, we had to deliver an election, and we had to deliver the new board members. That’s exactly what we did,” he said.

The panel also remained in place to oversee the election of the office bearers. Higgins said members unanimously asked the panel to remain in a caretaker role to help prevent potential conflict within the newly elected board.

He said the board now has a significant responsibility, particularly in addressing outstanding financial matters.

“I think the most important role will be to resolve all the issues pertaining to the finances,” Higgins said, expressing confidence in the newly appointed treasurer and assistant treasurer.

The executive members are Sh. Riad Fataar, Ayub Mohamed, Dr. Mohamed Majedi Bassier, Faizel Bassier and Dr. Muhammad Aadil Bassier.

Higgins said the independent panel’s future involvement will depend on any further court directives.

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