SANTACO Welcomes CATA-CODETA Peace and Ceasefire Agreement

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) Western Cape has welcomed a landmark Peace and Ceasefire Agreement between CATA and CODETA, calling it a significant breakthrough for the province’s minibus taxi industry and the commuters who depend on it.

The two regional structures reached the agreement through a mediation process involving government, committing to resolve disputes through established structures and to place the safety of commuters and operators at the centre of their decisions.

Santaco Public Relations Officer says Makhosandile Tumana says they will continue supporting both structures as they implement the agreement, strengthen communication and address future disputes before they threaten services or public safety.

“This agreement shows what is possible when leaders put the interests of people before their differences. CATA and CODETA have taken an important step towards rebuilding trust and preventing conflict from escalating. This is a major milestone for the Western Cape taxi industry. The focus now must be on making this agreement work, maintaining cooperation between the structures and giving commuters confidence that the industry can resolve its differences responsibly.” said Tumana.

Photo: VOCfm