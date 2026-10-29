Save Our Sacred Lands Welcomes SAHRC Court Action to Stop Transfer of 49 Cape Town Properties

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

Indigenous advocacy group Save Our Sacred Lands has welcomed the South African Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) decision to take the City of Cape Town to the Western Cape High Court, seeking to stop the transfer of 49 municipal properties that were sold at a public auction in February 2026.

The court action follows the formation of a broad coalition in late 2025 and early 2026. The coalition included civil society groups, Indigenous communities, traditional councils and political parties that opposed the auction. They argued that selling the 49 properties was unconstitutional, did not follow proper procedures and went against the constitutional duty to address spatial inequality. The group says the issue is a matter of restorative justice.

“The Commission has now confirmed what communities have been saying that public land is a finite resource, that its disposal has lasting consequences for the residents of Cape Town, and that decisions concerning municipal land must consider the urgent need for affordable housing and the constitutional imperative to address South Africa’s enduring spatial inequalities. For generations, indigenous and historically dispossessed communities in Cape Town have been removed from well-located land. The auctioning of prime public land without legally enforceable conditions for affordable and social housing, on the basis of public participation processes dating back to 2010, entrenches that historical injustice. It turns public land into a commodity, rather than an instrument to restore dignity, belonging and spatial justice,” reads the statement.

The commission says it seeks to ensure that decisions concerning the disposal of municipal properties consider the urgent need for affordable housing and the constitutional imperative to address South Africa’s enduring spatial inequalities, thereby serving a legitimate governmental purpose.

“The Commission contends that the decisions failed to comply with constitutional and statutory obligations concerning housing, spatial justice, public participation and the disposal of municipal assets,” reads the statement.

Photo: Save Our Sacred Lands