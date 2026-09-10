Saudi Arabia visit opens door to easier Hajj and Umrah travel for South Africans

The first visit to South Africa by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah has opened discussions on improving travel and strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking to VOC News, Safeer Hajj and Umrah Chairman Sedick Steenkamp says one of the key developments was an announcement that Saudia is expected to resume direct flights to South Africa in 2027, which could make travel easier for pilgrims and other travellers.

“What stood out most for me is the fact that in 2027, the minister announced that they’re going to bring Saudia back to fly directly to South Africa,” Steenkamp said.

The discussions also focused on digitisation, including the Nusuk system, and making it easier for Saudi visitors to obtain South African visas, with applications expected to take around 24 hours.

Steenkamp says a proposed joint tourism council could also provide a platform for South African operators and Saudi authorities to address challenges facing pilgrims and Umrah travellers.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille says the countries are looking to increase two-way travel, strengthen connectivity and promote South Africa to Saudi visitors.

Around 56,000 South Africans travelled to Saudi Arabia for Umrah last year, while arrivals from Saudi Arabia to South Africa reached nearly 25,000 in 2025.

The two countries have also agreed to establish a joint working group to follow up on recommendations and strengthen cooperation.

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