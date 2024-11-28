SASSA to roll out facial recognition to combat fraud

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is set to reintroduce facial recognition technology nationwide to address vulnerabilities in the grant system and curb identity theft. This decision follows allegations of grant fraud raised by two Stellenbosch University students, prompting a 30-day investigation by the Department of Social Development.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, SASSA spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi acknowledged the findings of the preliminary investigative report, which highlighted weaknesses in the grant application process.

“The social development department and the minister were given a short period of time to do these investigations, and therefore we have called for more time to delve deeper into the matter,” Letsatsi added. “We are left with no option but to implement this system, and we are appealing to society at large to understand that we are protecting and defending the money that belongs to the public,” Letsatsi explained.

“We are not going to roll it out without engaging with society at large,” Letsatsi assured.

VOC News

Photo: @OfficialSASSA/X