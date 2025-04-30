More VOCFM News

SASSA Gold Cards to Remain Active Beyond May

SASSA Gold Cards will continue to function beyond the initial May deadline, allowing beneficiaries who have not yet switched to the new Postbank Black Cards to access their funds. Postbank CEO has confirmed that Gold Cards will remain active across all payment systems, including ATMs and point-of-sale (POS) machines.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast earlier, Postbank spokesperson Bongani Diako explained, “Postbank temporarily suspended the issuing of Black Cards at all our card replacement sites while we engage with the industry. The good news is that Gold Cards will continue working beyond May, despite the original switch-over deadline.”

Diako reassured beneficiaries that no one would be left without access to their social grants during the transition.

“We committed to ensuring that, as we replace the cards, no beneficiary would be left without any means of accessing their grants. That’s why the decision was made to keep the Gold Cards active,” he said.

He added that Postbank will announce the resumption of Black Card issuance in due course, providing beneficiaries with sufficient notice to prepare for the transition.

Photo: SASSA

Lee-Yandra Paulsen

