SASSA changes November grant payment dates ahead of elections

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has brought forward its November 2026 social grant payments ahead of the local government elections on 4 November.

SASSA spokesperson Andile Tshona said the revised schedule followed consultations with stakeholders and approval from National Treasury.

Under the new dates, the Older Persons Grant will be paid on Friday, 30 October, followed by the Disability Grant on Monday, 2 November. Children’s grants will be paid on Tuesday, 3 November.

SASSA said the changes were aimed at ensuring grant payments continue with minimal disruption during the election period.

Beneficiaries whose grants are under review have also been urged to respond to official communication from the agency and attend appointments when requested.

A separate payment date has been set for Thursday, 5 November, for beneficiaries whose grants are subject to the review process.

Tshona urged beneficiaries to check the revised payment schedule and use SASSA’s official communication channels for information, rather than visiting offices unnecessarily to enquire about payment dates.

The agency also warned beneficiaries to be cautious of false information circulating about grant payments.

Photo: X/ @OfficialSASSA