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SASSA Announces Once-Off Changes to November Grant Payment Dates

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has announced a once-off adjustment to its social grant payment dates for November due to next Wednesday’s Local Government Elections.

Older persons grants will be paid on Friday, followed by disability grants on Monday and children’s grants on Tuesday.

Grants that are under review will be paid next Thursday, subject to beneficiaries meeting the relevant eligibility requirements.

SASSA spokesperson Andile Tshona says the adjustment applies only to November, with payment dates from December to March remaining unchanged.

The agency has also reminded beneficiaries whose grants are under review to respond to requests and submit the necessary supporting documents within the specified period.

“Beneficiaries have a responsibility to respond to review requests and provide the required information and supporting documentation within the specified period,” Tshona said.

“Failure to comply with a review notice may result in the suspension of a grant payment in accordance with the applicable legislation and procedures.”

SASSA is urging beneficiaries to ensure that they comply with review requirements to avoid possible disruptions to their grant payments.

Photo: Supplied

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

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VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

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