SANTACO to meet government over escalating taxi violence in Cape Town

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) in the Western Cape is expected to meet with government on Thursday to discuss escalating taxi violence involving the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA).

The meeting follows a series of taxi-related shootings across Cape Town that left three people dead and more than five others wounded.

Western Cape SANTACO spokesperson Makhosandile Tumana said the violence was affecting taxi operators, their families and commuters who rely on public transport to get to work and school.

He said drivers were particularly vulnerable, while the disruption was adding pressure on commuters, including learners writing their final examinations.

“We are really, really frustrated with what is happening in terms of taxi violence,” Tumana said.

Tumana said SANTACO was engaging with relevant stakeholders to find solutions and prevent further loss of life. He urged taxi operators and association representatives to raise disputes through their regional leadership rather than resorting to violence.

“They are able to approach their structures in their respective regions so that they can talk and try to find a solution before the shaking of other people,” he said.

Tumana said the council hoped Thursday’s meeting would help address the tensions that have escalated over the past two weeks.

He also appealed to all parties involved to work towards resolving their differences and protecting lives.

Photo: Arrive Alive