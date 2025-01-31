More VOCFM News

SANParks: “Tourists and locals brought a 10% increase in the number of visits compared to the previous year”

By Kouthar Sambo

“Tourists and locals brought a 10% increase in the number of visits compared to the previous year. The Aerial cableway company had approximately 130 000 visitors in December last year (2024) as opposed to 109,000 in the previous year.”

This is according to the South African National Parks’ (SANParks), Charles Phahlane, who provided an overview on VOC’s PM Drive show around the latest numbers on Table Mountain during the festive season.

“We encourage visitors to work with us, and the tour guides will advise visitors on how they can improve safety and remain vigilant when hiking, biking, or simply just sightseeing,” explained Phahlane.

*Listen to the whole interview here.

Photo: Table Mountain Aerial Cableway/Facebook

