SAHPRA Assures Public: No Substandard Cancer Drugs Found in South Africa

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) has confirmed that all cancer medications currently registered and marketed in South Africa meet strict quality, safety, and efficacy standards.

This assurance follows a recent Lancet Global Health study that highlighted the presence of substandard anti-cancer drugs in countries such as Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, and Cameroon. The study identified seven compromised medications, including cisplatin, oxaliplatin, methotrexate, doxorubicin, cyclophosphamide, ifosfamide, and leucovorin.

However, SAHPRA spokesperson Yuven Gounden stated that none of the specific brands mentioned in the study are registered or sold in South Africa.

“Each batch of medicine must undergo testing to ensure the product meets approved specifications before it is released for sale. Imported medicines must also comply with post-importation testing guidelines,” he said.

Gounden reassured patients particularly those undergoing cancer treatment, that their health and well-being are not at risk due to poor-quality medications.

SAHPRA CEO Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela further emphasised that internal investigations were initiated to determine whether any South African-registered cancer products containing the same active pharmaceutical ingredients could be implicated. None were found to be affected.

“SAHPRA is committed to the three pillars of quality, safety, and efficacy,” said Dr. Semete-Makokotlela. “I am satisfied that our rigorous regulatory processes have borne fruit and that all patients, especially cancer patients, can rest assured that their health and well-being are not compromised.”

SAHPRA continues to conduct risk-based post-market surveillance and testing to ensure that all medicines circulating in the country remain safe and effective.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay