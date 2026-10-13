Safety Checks During Mobility Month

The Western Cape Government is offering free vehicle safety checks for scholar transport and public transport vehicles from today until Wednesday as part of October Mobility Month.

The checks will take place from 8am to 3pm at Gene Louw Traffic College and participating vehicle testing centres.

Mobility Chief Director Maxine Bezuidenhout stated that qualified examiners will assess key safety components, including tyres, brakes, lights and suspension. Operators will also receive a printed defect report highlighting any issues that may require attention.

Bezuidenhout said preventative maintenance is essential to protecting learners and other passengers.

“October Mobility Month is an opportunity to highlight the importance of the shared responsibility we all have in keeping our roads safe,” she said.

She added that the free checks give scholar and public transport operators an opportunity to identify potential defects and address safety concerns before putting passengers at risk.

The initiative aims to encourage safer vehicles and promote responsible maintenance practices among transport operators.

VOC News

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