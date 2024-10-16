SA man linked to Israeli sniper unit in Gaza

Salt River, Cape Town  16 October 2024

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

A 22-year-old South African, Aaron Bayhack, has been identified as a member of the elite Ghost Unit within the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), a sniper unit known for admitting to killing unarmed civilians in Gaza. Bayhack, a 2020 matriculant of King David Linksfield Schools, appears in a recent documentary, sparking concerns about South Africans’ participation in the attacks on Gaza.

Martin Jansen, executive member of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), expressed frustration, stating, “This will continue as long as the South African government fails to take action.”

He added that since 2009, they have reported cases of young Jewish South Africans serving in the Israeli Occupation Forces, including their involvement in combat and, more recently, in the violence against Palestinians.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay

