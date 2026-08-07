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Woman Arrested After R882,000 Drug Bust in Mitchells Plain

Police have dealt a blow to drug dealing in Mitchells Plain after arresting a 55-year-old woman and seizing drugs worth an estimated R882,000 in Tafelsig on Thursday.

SAPS spokesperson Thembakazi Mpendukana said officers acted on information about drugs allegedly being sold from a house in Winterhoek Street.

“Upon their arrival at around 20:40, a thorough search was conducted, resulting in the discovery of drugs worth an estimated R882,000,” Mpendukana said.

The drugs seized included tik, rock cocaine, 1,177 Mandrax tablets, and 4,000 alprazolam tablets.

The suspect faces charges of possession of drugs and contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act. She is expected to make her first appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court once she has been formally charged.

Photo: Supplied/SAPS

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

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VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

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