Former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas convicted in Kusile corruption case

Former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas has been convicted on 34 counts of corruption after entering into a plea and sentence agreement with the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) over his role in the R1.4 billion Kusile Power Station corruption case.

IDAC spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the conviction marks another significant step in holding those implicated in state capture-era corruption accountable.

“This conviction demonstrates that even complex corruption matters can be successfully prosecuted when law enforcement agencies work together. It also reinforces our commitment to ensuring accountability for those who abused public resources,” Mamothame said.

Lomas admitted to making corrupt payments exceeding R2.6 million between February 2015 and April 2017, as well as paying more than R396 000 in rent for an apartment that benefited two former senior Eskom employees. The payments were intended to influence the awarding of contracts to Tubular Construction Projects.

The 79-year-old was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, after the court considered factors including his age, health, remorse and agreement to testify against other accused in the main trial.

Hudson Kgomoeswana was also convicted after pleading guilty to corruption, money laundering and tax-related offences linked to the same scheme. He admitted to using his company to facilitate more than R6 million in corrupt payments and retained R757 000 for his role. He received an effective five-year direct prison sentence and agreed to the confiscation of assets worth more than R2.4 million.

Mamothame said asset recovery remains an important part of the case.

“We are not only pursuing convictions but also ensuring that proceeds derived from corruption are recovered wherever possible. That remains a critical component of the justice process,” he said.

Lomas was extradited from the United Kingdom in 2024 to face charges alongside several co-accused. The trial of Frans Hlakudi and Abram Masango is expected to continue on Friday.

Photo: National Prosecuting Authority