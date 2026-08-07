BELA Act regulations on school admissions and capacity open for public comment

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has gazetted the first two sets of regulations under the BELA Act, with the public given until 5 September to submit written comments.

The regulations deal with school admissions and capacity and are aimed at guiding the implementation of changes introduced by the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act, which has been in force since 24 December 2024.

The Department of Basic Education says the regulations are intended to protect learners’ rights, improve school functionality and clarify the respective roles of government and School Governing Bodies in the management and governance of schools.

Gwarube has urged parents, teachers, School Governing Bodies, civil society organisations, education experts and other members of the public to participate in the consultation process.

“These regulations are instruments that will affect how schools are governed and managed, how children are admitted, and how our values as a society are reflected in our education system,” Gwarube said.

She says public input will help shape policies that affect learners and schools across the country.

The department will also launch a national public awareness campaign to help stakeholders understand the proposed regulations and make informed submissions.

Further regulations will be released once they have been finalised, legally vetted and approved. The department says a phased approach is being used to avoid delays that could result from publishing all the regulations at once.

Photo: X/@Siviwe_G