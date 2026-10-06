Rising food and household costs put further pressure on South African consumers

By Ragheema Mclean

The cost of living continues to put pressure on South African households, with consumers facing rising food, electricity, water and transport costs.

The average household food basket increased again in September, reaching almost R5,500.

The latest increase comes as households also contend with higher municipal costs and another fuel price hike, adding to the financial strain facing consumers.

Sibusiso Mbtoto, Advocacy Coordinator at the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group, says rising international oil prices are also filtering through to the cost of food.

“Simply put, it’s the continuing conflict in the Middle East and the subsequent rise in crude oil, and therefore it finds expression on food prices.”

Mbtoto says rising electricity and water costs are compounding the pressure on households, particularly when it comes to preparing food.

He says municipal increases introduced at the start of the new financial year have added to the cost of basic household needs.

“The cost of living is really out of reach, and people are then forced to make these very difficult choices.”

Mbtoto says one of the consequences is that households are increasingly having to compromise on the nutritional value of the food they buy.

“People are unable to buy essential proteins and vitamins. They buy starch-based food items because that will last them an entire month.” He says the combination of higher food prices, utilities and transport costs is making it increasingly difficult for households to make ends meet.

Listen to the full interview with Sibusiso Mbtoto below.

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