Ramaphosa appoints Nhlanhla Nene as FFC chairperson

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene as the new chairperson of the Financial and Fiscal Commission (FFC).

Nene will serve a five-year term, alongside Malijeng Ngqaleni, who has been appointed deputy chairperson.

The President has also appointed Bulelwa Dygrecia Nqadolo, Advocate Neo Khethang Tsholanku, Andrew Donaldson and Astrid Ludin as members of the commission.

Nene previously served as Finance Minister, Deputy Finance Minister and a Member of Parliament. He was also part of the Local Organising Committee for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Ngqaleni is currently an FFC member and previously held senior positions at National Treasury, including responsibility for provincial and local government infrastructure and budget policy.

The other appointees have backgrounds spanning public finance, law, taxation, financial regulation and economic research.

The Presidency says the new members’ “expertise, experience and institutional memory will add enormous value to the Commission.”

The FFC is responsible for advising Parliament, provincial legislatures and local government on financial and fiscal matters.

Ramaphosa has congratulated the new appointees and wished them well in their new roles. He also thanked outgoing chairperson Dr Patience Nombeko Mbava for her “dedication and expertise” during her tenure.

Photo: Photo: X/ @GovernmentZA