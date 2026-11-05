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CATA Chairperson Shot at Nyanga Taxi Rank as Taxi Violence Tensions Persist

By Odwa Mkentane

The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) chairperson has been transported to a nearby hospital after being shot at the Nyanga Terminus taxi rank this morning.

CATA spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi confirmed the incident.

Police spokesperson F.C. Van Wyk says police have registered an attempted murder case for investigation.

“Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident this morning at about 09:00 at Nyanga taxi rank, in which a 44-year-old male was shot and injured, are under investigation. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of his upper body and was taken to hospital in a private vehicle. Nyanga police registered an attempted murder case for investigation,” Van Wyk said.

Van Wyk added that the motive for the attack is believed to be taxi-related; however, this forms part of the ongoing investigation.

“No arrests have been made. This case will be transferred to the Provincial Detectives Taxi Violence Unit,” he said.

He urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile application to submit information anonymously.

On Monday, the Western Cape Government, together with CATA and the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA), reached a ceasefire agreement following ongoing taxi violence over lucrative routes.

The violence, linked to disputed routes in Delft, Langa and Epping, claimed 12 lives following a month-long escalation between the rival associations.

The clashes also disrupted operations at Cape Town International Airport on Friday, after staffing shortages resulted in long queues at security screening points.

Photo: VOCfm

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

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