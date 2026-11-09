Lavender Hill activist to walk 100km in memory of son killed in mass shooting

Lavender Hill community leader and activist Mark Nicholson is preparing to walk more than 100 kilometres to raise awareness about gun violence, following the killing of his son, Kenan, in a mass shooting in the area last month.

Five people were killed and three others wounded when gunmen opened fire at a family gathering on 24 October. Nicholson says the loss has been devastating for his family, but he hopes to use their experience to highlight the wider impact of gun violence on communities.

“We are still very hurt. It’s very painful for us because we never thought that it would hit home,” he said.

Nicholson says his wife will join him on the three-day walk to Moorreesburg, which will also honour the hundreds of lives lost to gun violence. He says the journey will give the family time to reflect and heal, while drawing attention to what he describes as shortcomings in the justice system.

He is calling for tougher laws against illegal firearm possession, including a minimum 20-year prison sentence and no bail for those found with illegal guns.

Nicholson says shootings and gang activity continue in Lavender Hill, despite the deployment of the army in the area. He believes stronger cooperation between police and law enforcement agencies is needed to address the problem.

“If people start standing together as one and take ownership of their communities, because this is our homes, this is our children’s future,” he said.

Nicholson hopes the campaign will prevent other families from experiencing the loss his family is enduring.

Photo: Facebook/ Mark Nicholson