Low Voter Turnout in Township Communities Raises Questions About Possible Shift in Voting Patterns

By Ragheema Mclean

Low voter turnout in several township communities has emerged as a key talking point following South Africa’s 2026 Local Government Elections, with political analysts pointing to growing disillusionment, frustration with local government and a possible shift in voting patterns.

By 17:00 on Wednesday, approximately 12 million people had cast their ballots nationally, with Gauteng recording the highest number of voters at three million, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 2.5 million and the Western Cape with 1.5 million.

IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo confirmed that all ballot papers are counted at the voting stations where they are cast.

However, reports of lower voter turnout in some township communities and informal settlements have raised questions about whether these elections could see stronger participation from middle-class and suburban voters.

Political analyst Tessa Dooms says anecdotal observations from those monitoring the counting process suggest a possible difference in turnout between township and suburban communities.

“We are anticipating, just hearing anecdotally from people who are either watching the vote counting, that there’s lower turnout in township communities and informal settlements. And so, we’re predicting higher turnout in suburbs. So, this might become the middle-class election.”

The apparent trend has also reignited debate about the reasons keeping residents away from the polls, particularly in communities grappling with unemployment, crime, housing challenges and persistent service delivery concerns.

Meanwhile, political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast cautions against interpreting low voter turnout as political apathy, arguing that staying away from the ballot box can also be a form of political protest.

“We cannot use the concept of voter apathy interchangeably with political apathy. And I’m raising this deliberately because the turnout, on the whole, was very low. Now, you might find that sometimes, especially amongst young people, some of them, they participate in violence, service delivery protests, and march-and-march activities. But at the polls, they use that platform not to vote, but to convey a message of their political discontentment.”

The IEC is set to continue its counting and verification processes ahead of the expected announcement of the final results on Sunday, 8 November.

Photo: VOCfm