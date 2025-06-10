More VOCFM News

Qurbani Project Feeds 150,000, Uniting Communities Across Race and Faith

As South Africans marked Eid al-Adha, local NGO Awqaf SA, in partnership with Diyanet Türkiye, honoured the sacred act of Qurbani through a faith-based food relief programme. The initiative involves the slaughter of animals to distribute meat to the poor, embodying the values of compassion and charity central to the occasion.

This year, more than 200 cattle were sacrificed, and 120 tonnes of meat were distributed to nearly 150,000 vulnerable people across the Western Cape and Johannesburg.

The project transcended religious and racial boundaries, bringing together communities from diverse backgrounds to combat hunger and uphold the principles of sacrifice and service.

One of the most poignant moments came from Wellington farmer Oom Berto du Toit. Despite the tragic death of his son, ‘Klein Berto,’ during Qurbani procurement week, Du Toit fulfilled his commitment to deliver cattle on time. “My son knew how important this project was. We believe in standing by our neighbours, regardless of faith or colour. That’s what real humanity is,” he said.

A local abattoir, run by white farmers, also played a key role by ensuring animals were processed respectfully and in accordance with Islamic rites.

“This Qurbani was more than a religious obligation; it was a reflection of ubuntu,” said Awqaf SA CEO Mickaeel Collier. “It united a white Afrikaans farmer, a Turkish agency, and a South African Muslim organisation to help black, coloured, Indian, and white communities. This is the South Africa we believe in.”

Turkish Consul General Yonca Sunel expressed her gratitude for the partnership and reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to South Africa, recalling the historical ties established in 1863 by Shaykh Abu Bakr Effendi.

Former Trade Minister Ebrahim Patel also commended the initiative, saying, “True solidarity is not in speeches, but in shared sacrifice when strangers thousands of kilometres away ensure no child goes hungry.”

Awqaf SA extended its thanks to all partners, donors, and volunteers, noting that this collective act of giving brought the values of mercy and justice at the heart of Eid al-Adha to life.

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

