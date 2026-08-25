PSA Welcomes South Africa–Zimbabwe Prisoner Transfer Agreement

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has welcomed the framework and Memorandum of Understanding signed by the governments of South Africa and Zimbabwe to strengthen cooperation in justice and correctional services.

The agreement is expected to support the transfer of eligible offenders between the two countries and ease pressure on South Africa’s overcrowded correctional facilities. South Africa’s prisons currently house more than 170,000 inmates, including a significant number of foreign nationals.

PSA spokesperson Claude Naicker said the agreement is a positive step towards addressing overcrowding and improving conditions within correctional centres.

“Any initiative that assists in reducing overcrowding, alleviating pressure on correctional facilities, and promoting offender rehabilitation should be considered,” said Naicker.

However, the union warned that prisoner transfers alone will not solve the deeper problems facing the correctional system.

“Prisoner transfer agreements should not be viewed as a standalone solution to the challenges in the correctional system,” Naicker said.

He added that overcrowding is driven by broader systemic issues, including delays in the criminal justice system, a growing remand detainee population, ageing infrastructure and persistent staff shortages in correctional facilities.

The PSA has called for comprehensive reforms alongside the implementation of the bilateral agreement.

VOC News

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