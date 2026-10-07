PSA Calls for Safer Conditions and More Staff in Public Service

The Public Servants Association (PSA), which represents more than 250,000 public servants, is marking the International Day of Decent Work by highlighting challenges facing employees across the public service.

PSA spokesperson Claude Naicker said public servants are working under increasing pressure, with unsafe conditions, excessive workloads, inadequate resources and high vacancy rates placing additional strain on employees.

“South Africa continues to grapple with economic challenges, high unemployment and increasing pressure on the public service. The PSA maintains that decent work cannot exist where employees face unsafe working conditions, excessive workloads, inadequate resources, workplace violence and uncertainty about the future,” said Naicker.

The association is calling on government to prioritise the filling of funded vacancies, strengthen workplace safety measures and uphold collective bargaining processes.

Naicker stated that these steps are necessary to ensure public servants can effectively deliver essential services to communities.

He said decent working conditions are also critical to building an effective public service and supporting sustainable development.

The PSA said government must ensure that employees have the resources, protection, and support needed to perform their duties, while addressing staffing shortages and workplace challenges.

VOC News

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