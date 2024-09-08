Protesters rally in Geneva in support of Palestine

A large demonstration in support of Palestine took place Saturday in Geneva as Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank intensified, Anadolu reports.

Protesters gathered at a square near the Geneva Post Office before marching to the historic Palais Wilson, which houses the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, on the shores of Lake Geneva.

Demonstrators carrying Palestinian flags expressed outrage about Israel’s assaults in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, and highlighted civilian and child casualties from the violence.

Chanting slogans against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Joe Biden countries supporting the onslaught, protesters demanded an immediate ceasefire and an end to the “genocide” in Gaza.

The demonstration, which lasted about two and a half hours, ended peacefully as participants dispersed.

The rally in Geneva is one of several taking place globally as the international community is marching to stop the escalating crisis in the region.

Source: Middle East Monitor

Photo: Muhammet İkbal Arslan – Anadolu Agency