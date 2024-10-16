Police members arrest suspects for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition

By Rachel Mohamed

A 23-year-old suspect has been arrested for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition in Delft on Tuesday, 15 October, and will be appearing in the Bellville Magistrate’s court once charged.

SAPS Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said Anti-Gang Unit members deployed in the Delft policing precinct followed up on information regarding a firearm hidden at a premises in Junker Crescent, Delft.

“On arrival at the identified premises, the members ensued with a search during which they discovered and confiscated a firearm, a .38 special revolver, and nine rounds of ammunition which were buried in the backyard.”

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man was arrested in Lower Crossroad in Philippi East and will appear in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court today.

This comes after members of the Maitland Flying Squad conducted crime prevention patrols in the Philippi East policing precinct.

“The members received information from a community member about a firearm stored at a premises. The information led them to a residence in Nondlwana Street in Lower Crossroads where they searched the identified premises upon which they discovered and seized a 9mm pistol with ammunition.”

Photo: SAPS