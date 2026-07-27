Government urges public to verify migration information amid rising misinformation

Government has urged the public to avoid sharing unverified information about migration, warning that misinformation and disinformation can fuel fear, deepen divisions and undermine public confidence in state institutions.

Acting government spokesperson William Baloyi said South Africa manages migration through established laws, policies and institutions while balancing national interests, human rights, public safety and regional obligations.

“Government calls on all citizens and migrants living in South Africa to act responsibly when consuming and sharing information relating to migration. Government urges all members of the public to verify information before sharing, especially migration-related content,” Baloyi said.

Government also raised concern over incidents in which individuals have allegedly conducted unauthorised identity checks on foreign nationals and businesses while falsely claiming to represent the Department of Home Affairs.

Authorities said integrated law enforcement operations involving the South African Police Service, the Border Management Authority, the Department of Home Affairs, the Hawks and other agencies remain focused on dismantling criminal networks that exploit migration vulnerabilities.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi warned that those involved in intimidation, extortion and other unlawful activities would face legal consequences.

“If you go and start going door to door, you distract us from the key areas of work that we need to do. Give us information that you’ve got that there are illegal immigrants in this area, then we get law enforcement agencies to go and deal with that,” Kubayi said.

She added that migrants who are legally in the country and experience intimidation or attacks should report such incidents to the authorities.

Government stated that tackling migration-related crime requires cooperation between communities and law enforcement, while ensuring that the rule of law is upheld and the rights of all people are respected.

VOC News

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