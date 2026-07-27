Eleven Killed in Separate Mass Shootings in Gugulethu, Kayamandi and Manenb

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

Police have launched a murder investigation after five young people were shot and killed in a suspected targeted attack at a house in Gugulethu, in the early hours of Monday. The shooting, which also left a sixth victim injured, has prompted an intensive investigation by the Western Cape’s Serious and Violent Crime Unit as authorities work to establish the motive and track down the gunmen responsible.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut says the motive for the attack is yet to be established.

“Police responded to reports of a shooting at a residence where they found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds. Four men and one woman, aged between 19 and 23, were declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel. A 20-year-old woman who sustained gunshot wounds was transported to a medical facility for treatment. Preliminary investigation indicates that two unidentified armed men forced their way into the house by kicking open the front door. The suspects allegedly demanded a firearm before opening fire on the occupants,” said Traut.

Traut said the suspects fled the scene and have not yet been arrested.

In another incident, police are investigating four counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder following a mass shooting in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut says at approximately 17:35, members of Stellenbosch SAPS responded to reports of a shooting in 7th Avenue, Kayamandi, where they found an unidentified man who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

“While attending to the crime scene, the members heard further gunfire in the vicinity and immediately responded. As they approached the area, they encountered armed suspects who opened fire on them. The members returned fire, forcing the suspects to flee the scene. During the incident, two SAPS members and two members of the public, a man and a woman, sustained gunshot injuries and were transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Four unidentified men were found with fatal gunshot wounds. A 9mm firearm was recovered at one of the crime scenes and has been seized for forensic analysis. Crime scene experts worked through the night processing the scenes and collecting evidence to assist the investigation, “said Traut.

The third shooting was in Pecos Walk, Manenberg, on Sunday evening at about 8.05pm. Two men, aged 38 and 54, were fatally wounded, and a 74-year-old woman was wounded.

Photo: VOCfm