Police investigate murder of Elsies River teen

Police have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body of an 18-year-old man in Elsies River on Friday morning (17 January).

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk stated that officers responded to a report of a person lying on the road. Upon arrival, they found the victim dressed in black tracksuit pants and a blue top, with multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

“The motive behind this incident forms part of an ongoing investigation,” said Van Wyk. “The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

Residents in Elsies River have expressed outrage over the brutal killing.

Elsies River Community Policing Forum (CPF) representative Imraam Mukkadam commented:

“We appeal to the authorities to leave no stone unturned to ensure that the perpetrator of this callous crime is apprehended. Irrespective of whether this is gang-related or not, all lives matter, and nobody deserves to be killed so brutally.”

Authorities have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward. The public can contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 with any leads.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile