Patel Reflects on Visit to Iran and Khamenei’s Legacy

South African attorney Ziyaad Ebrahim Patel stated that his recent visit to Iran was a significant experience, allowing him to engage with members of civil society, legal professionals and government officials. Patel was in the country after being invited by the Centre for Lawyers, Judicial Experts and Family Consultants of the Judiciary to attend commemorative and funeral ceremonies for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family.

Speaking on VOC’s NewsBeat, Patel reflected on Iran’s history, its relationship with South Africa and its support for the Palestinian cause. He drew parallels between Iran’s resistance to occupation and South Africa’s struggle against apartheid.

“I think it was a highly significant trip for me to have gone to the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Patel said.

He described his fourth visit to Iran as an opportunity to witness what he called a “strong but humble spirit of humanity” among ordinary Iranians and people involved in civil society and government.

Patel also highlighted former President Nelson Mandela’s visits to Tehran in 1992 and 1999, saying they demonstrated the historical relationship between Iran and South Africa.

He said the funeral ceremonies, which attracted large crowds, challenged narratives portraying Iran as a country that could easily collapse following the death of its Supreme Leader.

“Ordinary people coming to pay their respects as well as dignitaries, politicians, academics, professional people, put out a huge statement,” he said.

Patel argued that the large turnout demonstrated continued support among sections of the Iranian population and challenged claims that the country would fall following the assassination of its Supreme Leader.

He said his experience reinforced his views on Iran’s political history, resistance and its solidarity with oppressed people globally.

Listen to the full interview below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a>

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