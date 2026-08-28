Parliament Moves to Reconstitute Central Drug Authority Board

Parliament has taken a step towards restoring the Central Drug Authority by appointing a joint sub-committee to review and process nominations for vacancies on the board.

The Portfolio Committee on Social Development and the National Council of Provinces’ Select Committee on Social Services established the joint body following months of delays in appointing new members. The previous board’s term ended in March, leaving the authority without a functional governing structure.

Portfolio Committee Chairperson Bridget Masango said the prolonged vacancy has affected the authority’s ability to fulfil its mandate of combating drug and substance abuse across South Africa.

“With leading the fight against the scourge of drugs and substance abuse, these concerns are compounded by a legal opinion from the Parliamentary Legal Services, which found that the minister has no legal authority to extend the board’s term of office after it has expired,” said Masango.

The legal opinion means the expired board could not continue operating beyond its mandate, making the appointment of a new board a parliamentary priority.

The joint sub-committee will now assess nominations and recommend suitable candidates for appointment. Once constituted, the Central Drug Authority is expected to resume its oversight and coordination role in implementing South Africa’s National Drug Master Plan and strengthening efforts to address substance abuse in communities.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay