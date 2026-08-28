Police Report Decline in Several Serious Crimes, But Violence Against Vulnerable Groups Remains a Concern

By Ragheema Mclean

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia says South Africa recorded declines in several serious crime categories between April and June, including murder, carjacking, residential and business robberies, and cash-in-transit heists.

However, Cachalia says crimes targeting women, children and other vulnerable groups remain a major concern.

He also identified alcohol as a significant driver of violent crime, particularly murder and serious assault.

Cachalia says organised criminal groups continue to pose a serious threat, with some operating through sophisticated networks involving planning, financing and access to firearms.

“Some kinds of crime are committed by organised, heavily armed criminal groups that operate with some planning, organisation, financing and a level of sophistication,” Cachalia said.

He identified gang violence, illegal mining and construction mafias as examples of organised criminal activity, while also pointing to criminal cartels that disrupt essential services such as water delivery.

Cachalia says that while the decline in several serious crime categories is encouraging, law enforcement efforts must continue to focus on organised crime and violence affecting vulnerable communities.

Photo: @Prof_Cachalia/X