Serious Crime Declines, But Violence Against Women Remains a Concern

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia stated that South Africa recorded a decline in several serious crimes between April and June, including murder, carjacking, residential and business robberies, and cash-in-transit heists. However, he warned that crimes affecting women, children and other vulnerable groups remain a major concern.

Briefing the media on the latest quarterly crime statistics, Cachalia said organised crime continues to pose a significant threat to public safety despite improvements in several categories.

“Some kinds of crime are committed by organized, heavily armed criminal groups that operate with some planning, organisation, financing, and a level of sophistication,” said Cachalia.

He identified gang violence, illegal mining, construction mafias and criminal cartels disrupting water delivery as examples of organised criminal activity that require sustained law enforcement action.

Cachalia also described alcohol as a major driver of violent crime, particularly murders and serious assaults, and said addressing substance abuse remains critical to reducing violence in communities.

The acting minister further condemned the recent killings of police officers in Reiger Park, Gauteng, and Knysna in the Western Cape, saying attacks on police are attacks on the rule of law and the democratic state.

“Policing in this country is a very difficult, high-risk job and it’s the young police officers who are the ones who are paying the price,” he said.

He extended his condolences to the families of the fallen officers and reaffirmed government’s commitment to improving the safety of both communities and police officials.

VOC News

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