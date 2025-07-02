More VOCFM News

Pakistan Welcomes Indias Waters Tribunal Ruling

Last month, Pakistan welcomed the Permanent Court of Arbitration’s (PCA) decision to issue a “Supplemental Award of Competence” in the Indus Waters case.

The ruling, issued in The Hague, affirms that India cannot unilaterally suspend or hold the treaty in abeyance. In a statement, the Pakistani government said the award confirms that treaty obligations must be upheld through agreed legal mechanisms.

Under PCA rules, a supplemental award serves as an additional ruling to clarify unresolved aspects of an initial decision, such as jurisdiction, competence, or treaty interpretation.

Commenting on the political context, Southeast Asia analyst Salman Khan pointed to the timing of United States (U.S).
Vice President JD Vance’s recent visit to India. “The problem arises when the U.S. sends high-level officials to the region,” he said.

“Historically, during such visits, India has staged incidents and blamed Pakistan to gain international sympathy. This pattern has been seen over the past 76 years.”

The ruling reinforces the importance of diplomatic engagement and legal resolution in managing transboundary water disputes in the region.

