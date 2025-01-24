Over one million flee Sudan amid ongoing civil war

More than one million people have fled Sudan’s brutal war to seek refuge in neighbouring South Sudan, according to the latest data from the United Nations.

The UN’s report, released on Tuesday, 21 January, highlights the magnitude of one of the world’s most severe displacement crises.

With over 770,000 individuals crossing into South Sudan through the Joda border crossing over the past 21 months.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive, Independent Sudanese Analyst Mayada Eltiraifi said the conflict, rooted in a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has escalated into a devastating civil war, leaving Sudan on the brink of collapse.

“What began as a power struggle between the heads of each organisation has evolved into a prolonged, destructive civil war and has completely torn the country apart,” Eltiraifi explained. “There are also talks about the UAE being involved, and due to their involvement, the cost of life has been staggering. This crisis has created one of the world’s most critical humanitarian emergencies, with millions displaced and facing potential famine. It’s devastating to think that countries like the UAE and Egypt, who are supposed to be big supporters of Sudan, are just adding fuel to the conflict, leaving so many people caught in the crossfire.”

Photo: @UNGeneva/X