NSRI appeals for public to be safe, responsible over festive season

With the holiday season now well underway, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is appealing to the public to be safe in and around coastal and inland waters.
NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon says they are appealing to parents to make sure there is a designated responsible person watching over children in and around any and every body of water.
Furthermore, the insitute appeals to fishermen, coastline anglers and hikers, to take heed of Spring tides. This months full moon Spring tide peaks on Sunday, 19 December, and the new moon Spring Tide peaks on 2 January.
For more safety tips visit their website: https://www.nsri.org.za/water-safety/safetrx/
VOC

