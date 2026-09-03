Gqeberha Woman Handwrites More Than 6,000 Verses of the Qur’an

A woman from Gqeberha has completed the remarkable task of handwriting all 6,000-plus verses of the Holy Qur’an, despite not being a Qur’an memoriser or Islamic scholar.

Nurunisa Ahmed, formerly Karbelkar, is also an entrepreneur and says her journey was driven by a deep personal connection to the Qur’an and a determination to make time for the project despite her busy schedule.

Speaking on VOC’s NewsBeat, Ahmed said the accomplishment was made possible through her faith and commitment.

“Subhanallah, all that comes from Allah. Allah alone knows how I did it and how I made the time,” she said.

Ahmed explained that balancing the project with her business, family responsibilities and other commitments was challenging. However, she made writing the Qur’an part of her routine.

She would often write in the evenings after Isha prayer. When she was unable to find time during the day, she would wake at around 3am to perform Tahajjud before continuing with her writing.

Ahmed said her love for listening to the Qur’an also played an important role throughout the process. She would keep the Qur’an playing while she wrote, even when she was not writing the particular verses or surah being recited.

Reflecting on the experience, Ahmed encouraged others not to use a lack of time as an excuse for postponing meaningful goals.

Her journey, she said, taught her that when people are truly passionate about something, they can make time for it.