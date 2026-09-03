South African goalkeeper Jessica Williams signs with FC Copenhagen

South African football goalkeeper Jessica Williams is taking the next step in her career after signing with Danish club FC Copenhagen.

Williams, who has played in South Africa’s top women’s league and the Sasol League, previously represented Badgers Football Academy, where she also coached the Under-16 girls. She recently travelled to Copenhagen for a trial before securing a contract with the European club.

Williams said she is still taking in the significance of the move, but has been impressed by the club and how warmly she has been welcomed.

“I’m still, I think, still soaking, or letting all of it soak in. But it’s a great club, great setup. Players are great, technical team, everyone. They just made, I think, the transition for me super, super easy,” she said.

For Williams, playing abroad has been a childhood dream. The Parkwood-born goalkeeper said she always hoped to become one of the first South African female goalkeepers to establish herself overseas.

“Playing abroad, it was always a dream,” she said, adding that she feels “really honoured” to continue the path created by those who came before her.

Williams also said adapting to a new football environment will be key to her success.

“I think the first thing is just being coachable,” she said. She believes remaining level-headed and adjusting to Copenhagen’s different style of play will help her settle into the team.

Despite the change in environment, Williams said the club has made her transition easier by welcoming her and helping her understand its style of football.