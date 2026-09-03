Psychiatrist warns of mental health risks linked to GLP-1 weight-loss drugs

The growing use of GLP-1 medications for weight loss is raising questions about their potential impact on mental health, with a specialist psychiatrist warning that patients need to be closely monitored.

Speaking to VOC News, Dr Gagu Matsebula, a specialist psychiatrist, says GLP-1 medicines have been used for around 20 years to treat type 2 diabetes, but their weight-loss benefits have increasingly brought them into the spotlight.

He says the medications reduce appetite and food cravings, but this can also remove food as a coping mechanism for people dealing with emotional difficulties.

“When we give someone these GLP-1 medicines that take away a person’s appetite and the person stops eating, there’s a loss of a potential coping mechanism.”

Matsebula says underlying anxiety, depression or distress could become more noticeable, while some patients may experience what is known as emotional blunting.

“These medications can cause some mild flattening of joy or a reduction of motivation towards food or other previously enjoyed activities and there we can begin to see depression coming to the fore.”

He stresses that lifestyle changes, including adequate sleep, regular exercise, a balanced diet, stress management and meaningful social connections, should remain central to weight management.

Matsebula also urged families to watch for changes in mood, increased irritability, social withdrawal, changes in appetite, low self-esteem or suicidal thoughts.

“If we do have someone that is on these GLP-1 medications, one of the things that absolutely must be done, like this is non-negotiable, the doctor must always keep a close eye on the patient’s mood.”

He says anyone experiencing concerning changes should speak to a doctor or healthcare professional.

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