NPA denies issuing arrest warrants for March and March Leader Jacinta MaNgobese Zuma and Xolani Zuma

By Odwa Mkentane

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has dismissed allegations by the March and March Movement that warrants of arrest have been issued against Jacinta MaNgobese Zuma and Xolani Zuma.

This comes after the March and March Movement issued a statement on Wednesday, saying it noted with grave concern reports that the NPA had issued warrants of arrest for the movement’s founder and leader, Jacinta MaNgobese Zuma, and the acting chief executive officer of the SA First Forum, Xolani Zuma, to be executed on or before Friday, 16 October 2026.

The NPA says no such warrants have been issued, stressing that its prosecutorial decisions are independent and based on the Constitution, the law and available evidence, rather than political instructions.

“As a general principle, the NPA does not normally comment on operational matters, such as possible arrests and investigations, before the relevant law enforcement processes have been completed. Once a matter is enrolled in court, the charges and reasons for prosecution will become known through the normal judicial process.

“The NPA encourages people and organisations to refrain from making unfounded allegations or comments that may misrepresent and undermine the criminal justice process. The NPA remains dedicated to discharging its functions without fear,” the statement reads.

March and March Movement national spokesperson Sandile Dube says the movement had always known that the arrest was planned for shortly after the elections. However, he alleges that the recent pressure generated by the movement’s nationwide marches has resulted in undue political pressure on the NPA to act immediately.

“The March and March Movement views this reckless, politically motivated move as a deliberate strategy by the Presidency to plunge the country into chaos, intimidate civil society and avoid the political embarrassment faced by the former ruling party ahead of the November elections. President Cyril Ramaphosa must publicly distance himself from this reckless move and political interference.

“We are being intimidated for fighting for what is just and noble. We will continue to expose government failures in border security and systemic corruption that prioritises foreign nationals over South African citizens. We call on our people to remain focused and continue marching peacefully until victory is achieved,” Dube said.

Photo: FB/NPA SA

VOC