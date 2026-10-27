Nox Cape Town housekeeping staff to strike over wage offer

Housekeeping staff at Nox Cape Town are preparing to embark on a protected strike on Wednesday, demanding a higher wage increase amid rising living costs.

The workers say management’s offer of a 5% increase falls short of their expectations, leaving many struggling to afford basic necessities, including food and transport.

Shop steward Vivienne Francisco said workers had gone four years without a wage increase during the COVID-19 period. She said a R350 increase granted in 2023 was effectively cancelled out by the introduction of a pension contribution of the same amount.

Workers received no increase in 2024, followed by a 10% increase last year, which Francisco said was not enough to make up for the previous years.

She said workers had reduced their initial demand for a 15% increase to 10% in an effort to reach an agreement with management.

“Management is only offering a flat 5%. We as workers, we feel like it’s not enough,” Francisco said.

She added that some workers were struggling to afford transport to work despite receiving their salaries.

Francisco said workers would begin picketing at 9am on Wednesday as part of the protected strike.

She said workers would be willing to return to work if management agreed to a 10% increase.

“The moment management decide to meet us halfway with a fair 10% compromise, our workers will gladly go back to work because that is what they do best,” she said.

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