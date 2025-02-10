More VOCFM News

No injuries reported following Nyanga blaze

Following a fire that ripped through Nyanga on Sunday night, the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services has announced that no injuries have been reported.

According to Jermaine Carelse, spokesman for the Fire and Rescue Services, firefighters were dispatched to the Nyanga taxi rank. When crews arrived at the site, several automobiles were on fire.

“Multiple vehicles were on fire when crews arrived on scene. Firefighters’ efforts to extinguish the blaze were hampered by strong winds, but they finally managed to get the fire out at 23h40. Several vehicles were destroyed in the incident – 13 taxis, four sprinter buses and a civilian vehicle,” he added.

Nyanga CPF secretary Dumisani Qwebe further said that the community must work collectively to ensure that incidents of this nature does not happen again.

“We are disappointed that this happened, we are all affected. We all use that rank to get transport to get to work or school. We are urging the community to work with key role players to find the perpetrators and ensure that justice prevails,” he added.

The cause of the inferno remains unknown, and the matter has been handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for further investigation.

