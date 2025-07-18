Friday, 18 July, marks Nelson Mandela International Day, a time to reflect on his enduring legacy and his lifelong fight against apartheid in South Africa. As an anti-apartheid activist and former president, Mandela was also a vocal advocate for the Palestinian struggle and fought against various forms of oppression.

In honour of Mandela Day, VOC News spoke to Apartheid activists who shared their journeys and the lessons they learned during their activism.

Author, anti Apartheid activist, and chairperson of the Black Lives Matter foundation, Zunaid Mosem from Limpopo, said South Africans were subjected to institutionalised racism, and with that came the dangers born thereof. He details some of these dangers.

Meanwhile, Reverend Frank Chikane, a South African writer, activist, and cleric, highlights the importance of standing up against oppression and advocating for justice.

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: Pexels