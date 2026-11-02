NATJOINTS Strengthens Election Security Coordination Amid 139 Election-Related Crime Cases

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

An election analyst says NATJOINTS has strengthened its coordination and security preparations ahead of Wednesday’s local government elections, following 139 election-related crime cases recorded nationally.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure reported that 139 election-related crime cases have been registered across the country since the start of the local government election process, with 48 suspects arrested and dozens of cases still under investigation.

Speaking to VOC News, Head of the Crime and Justice programme at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) Lizette Lancaster, says NATJOINTS has been meeting quite regularly and was heavily criticised before the July 2021 unrest for not meeting frequently enough.

“I think the structure has since stepped up its preparedness and coordination, and it appears to be taking the responsibility of ensuring that violence is curbed ahead of Wednesday’s polls quite seriously. It is likely that some of these cases are also being investigated by the Political Killings Task Team. Of the 139 dockets, 21 relate to the first voter registration weekend in June, while another 13 were reported during the second registration weekend in August. This means that 105 cases were recorded outside those registration weekends. It is therefore likely that these include other forms of protest, such as marches and demonstrations, as well as cases relating to some of the political assassinations we have been witnessing,” said Lancaster.

Lancaster added that some cases may be linked to political assassinations, competition for political positions and access to resources, although the motives remain unclear in several incidents.

“For ordinary voters, service delivery is naturally a major concern. However, for politicians competing for positions of power, we have seen that many political assassinations in the past may have been linked to competition for political positions. In many instances, these attacks have been carried out against people within the same political party. This is because certain positions are viewed as particularly lucrative, especially in an environment where unemployment is high and some individuals may not have the traditional skills or qualifications required to secure formal employment. What we are seeing now, however, is a broader spread of incidents involving different political parties,” she said.

Photo: GCIS