Mixed fuel price adjustments expected for December

South African motorists are gearing up for a mix bag of fuel price changes as 2024 draws to a close.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, AA spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela shared that current unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund points to slight decreases in petrol prices but more significant increases for diesel and illuminating paraffin.

“Based on mid-month data, the price of unleaded 95 octane is expected to reduce by approximately five cents per litre, while unleaded 93 may see a reduction of approximately 16 cents per litre. Diesel prices are projected to rise by 40 to 38 cents per litre, with illuminating paraffin expected to increase by 39 cents per litre,” Mavimbela stated.

While the rand/US dollar exchange rate was stable for the first half of the month, Mavimbela noted a slight weakening of the rand following the U.S. presidential elections, which tempered the potential decrease in petrol prices.

The AA highlighted opposing trends in global fuel markets, with international petrol prices declining while diesel prices continue to climb.

“A lot can still happen before the start of next month, but we are definitely looking at a mixed bag in fuel predictions for December,” she added.

The final fuel price adjustments for December 2024 will be confirmed closer to month-end.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pexels